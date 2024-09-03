Halloween Pumpkin Trail spooks into Mirfield this October

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mirfield is set to transform into a Halloween haven on October 27th, as a thrilling Pumpkin Trail winds its way through Hopton Woods. Hosted by Twisted Events, this spooktacular event promises a day of family-friendly fun, with all proceeds supporting Cancer Research UK

Visitors of all ages are invited to embark on a magical journey through Hopton Woods, where little ghouls can uncover hidden pumpkins, witches and riddles along the trail. The fun doesn’t stop there—spooky crafts will take place within the woods, ensuring hours of creative entertainment for children.

In addition to the woodland adventure, Wheatley Park will come alive with autumnal festivities. Attendees can enjoy a variety of Halloween crafts, explore seasonal stalls, and indulge in delicious treats. Face painting and other themed activities will also be available, making this a must-visit event for families looking to celebrate the season.

Halloween in Hopton Woods

Stephanie James, the event organizer, shared her excitement: “It’s all about getting the little ones outside to enjoy some autumnal entertainment on our very own doorstep, so make sure to grab your wellies. Cancer Research is very close to my own heart, and we hope people will come along and enjoy the activities while raising money for such an important cause.”

Tickets are priced at just £3, which includes access to the Pumpkin Trail and all craft activities. Three time slots are available throughout the day, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to join in the fun.

Don’t miss out on this unique Halloween experience that combines festive fun with a meaningful cause. Grab your tickets now and prepare for a day of spooks, crafts, and community spirit in Mirfield.

Tickets are on sale via Event Brite at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/halloween-pumpkin-trail-tickets-1004426004217?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

About Twisted Events

West Yorkshire events company, within the retail and leisure industry. Delivering festivals, activations and workshops. We take care of all of the strategy too, including understanding visitor demographics, brand proposition, design, advertising and PR.

About Cancer Research UK

[Cancer Research UK is the world's leading cancer charity dedicated to saving lives through research, influence and information. We support research into all aspects of cancer through the work of over 4,000 scientists, doctors and nurses..]