Guys and Dolls is coming to Dewsbury

By jacky fletcher
Contributor
Published 19th Jun 2025, 15:42 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 15:52 BST
Staring on Saturday, 28 June and running until Saturday, 5 July Dewsbury Arts Group will be presenting that all time favourite – Guys and Dolls. Frank Loesser’s witty tale of New York wastrels tamed by women too good for them has always been a 'must see' musical. This sizzling tale of gamblers, gangsters and nightclub singers will leave you walking on air! It is, after all, considered by many to be the perfect musical comedy.

Made famous by the 1955 film starring Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons and Frank Sinatra this musical has very recently been revived at The Bridge Theatre in London to great acclaim. If you’ve seen it before it’s worth seeing again, if you’ve never seen it now’s your chance

From the toe-tapping charm of “A Bushel and a Peck” to the high-stakes thrill of “Luck Be a Lady,” this unforgettable production will have you humming long after the curtain falls.

A night full of laughs, heart, and show-stopping numbers like:

Eyes Down for the Guys
Eyes Down for the Guys

“Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat”

“If I Were a Bell”

“I’ve Never Been in Love Before”

Don't miss your chance to experience this larger-than-life musical comedy that proves, in the city that never sleeps, love is always a safe bet.

Visit our website Dewsbury Arts Group – Theatre and Visual Arts or Tickets Source Guys & Dolls at Dewsbury Arts Group event tickets from TicketSource to get your tickets.

