Guys and Dolls is coming to Dewsbury
Made famous by the 1955 film starring Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons and Frank Sinatra this musical has very recently been revived at The Bridge Theatre in London to great acclaim. If you’ve seen it before it’s worth seeing again, if you’ve never seen it now’s your chance
From the toe-tapping charm of “A Bushel and a Peck” to the high-stakes thrill of “Luck Be a Lady,” this unforgettable production will have you humming long after the curtain falls.
A night full of laughs, heart, and show-stopping numbers like:
“Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat”
“If I Were a Bell”
“I’ve Never Been in Love Before”
Don't miss your chance to experience this larger-than-life musical comedy that proves, in the city that never sleeps, love is always a safe bet.
Visit our website Dewsbury Arts Group – Theatre and Visual Arts or Tickets Source Guys & Dolls at Dewsbury Arts Group event tickets from TicketSource to get your tickets.