Fun for all: 11th Spen Valley Scout Group Summer Gala
The whole family is invited to enjoy a variety of activities, including:
Lots of Stalls and Games: Test your skills and win prizes at exciting game stalls.Legendary Egg Throwing Competition: Dust off your throwing arm and participate in the group's famous egg-cellent challenge!Food and Refreshments: Refuel with delicious treats and drinks available for purchase.
Special Guests this year are:
Spen Valley Scout & Guide BandP M Gibson School of Theatre DanceCleckheaton Community Choir
The best part? Entry to the gala is absolutely free! Many stalls will also have card payment facilities available for your convenience.
"We're incredibly excited to celebrate our 11th Summer Gala with the community! This event is a vital fundraiser that allows us to continue offering enriching Scouting experiences for our young members. It's a fantastic afternoon filled with fun activities for all ages, and a chance to meet some special guests. Come join us for a day of laughter, making memories, and supporting a great cause!" - Michael Holroyd, Group Lead Volunteer, 11th Spen Valley Scout Group
"Coming to Scouts has helped me build so much confidence and make amazing friends. The Gala is always a great day– there are so many games to play, yummy treats to eat, I hope everyone can come out and support our group" - A Beaver Scout, 11th Spen Valley Scout Group
Join us and make memories!
This is a fantastic opportunity to support the 11th Spen Valley Scout Group and enjoy a fun-filled afternoon with the community. Come along, bring your friends and family, and create lasting memories at the Summer Gala!
About the 11th Spen Valley Scout Group:
The 11th Spen Valley Scout Group provides young people aged 4-14 with the opportunity to learn valuable skills and experiences through Scouting.
Contact:
For more information about the event or the 11th Spen Valley Scout Group, please contact the 11th Spen Valley Scout Group at 07771 357747 or visit their website at: 11thsv.org.uk