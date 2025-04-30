From house nightclub to live lounge, something much more chilled comes to The Terrace

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Renowned musicians Snake Davis and Gareth Moulton slow things down

The Terrace in Dewsbury has built up quite a reputation as a house music venue with artists such as Utah Saints and Allister Whitehead playing there and K-Klass coming up in July. However, this venue is something of a chameleon and will transform itself from nightclub to music lounge in June with world class musicians Snake Davis and Gareth Moulton slowing the pace right down on Sunday, June 29.

Anyone who is a fan of soul, jazz, or folk music will know the names of Snake Davis and Gareth Moulton. They are bringing their blend of vocals, sax, flute, guitar, and more to deliver an afternoon of gorgeous music on Sunday 29th June. The afternoon promises plenty of tunes from across the years with hints of soul and folk influences.

Performing with Lisa Stansfield, Cutting Crew, Wang Chung and more

Even if you don’t know the names Snake Davis and Gareth Moulton, you will almost certainly have heard them play due to their close links to great recording artists.

Snake Davis is a saxophonist who has played with the best in the business for over 30 years, including world tours with Eurythmics and Lisa Stansfield, a long association with M-People, and playing on Paul Hardcastle’s JazzMasters series.

Gareth Moulton is a singer/songwriter and lead guitarist with Cutting Crew as well as moonlighting singer and guitarist with Wang Chung. He’s also toured with Heather Small, Jim Diamond, Paul Young and Go West.

Just 40 tickets available

The Terrace has always prided itself on its intimate ambience. With a standing capacity of just 100 people for club events, this event is seated with just 40 tickets available. This is a rare chance to see such musical talent in a cosy venue like this.

Tickets are available from Skiddle https://www.skiddle.com/e/40816316