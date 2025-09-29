Musharaf Asghar, who was last seen in the first series of Educating Yorkshire in Year 11 bravely overcoming a stammer, made viewers “cry all over again” in his return to Thornhill Community Academy for episode five of the new series of the hit Channel 4 show. Photo credit: Channel 4.

A former Dewsbury pupil returned to our television screens in last night’s (Sunday) episode of Educating Yorkshire, 12 years on from capturing the hearts of the nation.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Musharaf Asghar, who was last seen in the first series of the hit Channel 4 show in Year 11 bravely overcoming a stammer, made viewers “cry all over again” in his return to Thornhill Community Academy.

In the original series, aired in 2013, the popular Mushy was helped by English teacher - and now the Dewsbury school’s headteacher - Mr Burton, who implemented a technique used by King George VI, to find the youngster’s voice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now 29 and a motivational speaker, Musharaf’s return to the Valley Drive school as a special guest in episode five of the second series had viewers reaching for the tissues yet again.

Last night’s episode also saw Mr Burton on a mobile phone crackdown in the school, whilst also focusing on anxious Year 11 pupils, including Falak, pictured, ahead of their GCSEs. Photo credit: Tom Martin / Channel 4

Ahead of the episode, Musharaf posted on social media platform X: ““I’ll be making an appearance on tonight’s episode of Educating Yorkshire. To say I’m nervous is an understatement. 13 years later…here we go!”

Emotional viewers responded, with one saying: “Oh my goodness…made me cry all over again tonight!! Great to see you back on our screens and you’ve achieved so much, fantastic.”

One said: “I absolutely loved seeing you again on Educating Yorkshire. You were brilliant. The earlier clip makes me cry every time listening to you speaking fluently.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another simply said: “You are amazing,” whilst another added: “A true inspiration.”

One viewer added: “Mr Burton was born to be a teacher, he actually loves what he does and Musharaf is proof of that,” whilst one said: “You were my hero on that programme.”

Last night’s episode also saw Mr Burton on a mobile phone crackdown in the school, whilst there was also a focus on anxious Year 11 pupils ahead of their GCSEs.

Educating Yorkshire continues this coming Sunday, October 5, at 8pm on Channel 4.