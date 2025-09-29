Returning former Dewsbury schoolboy ‘hero’ has Educating Yorkshire viewers ‘crying all over again’
Musharaf Asghar, who was last seen in the first series of the hit Channel 4 show in Year 11 bravely overcoming a stammer, made viewers “cry all over again” in his return to Thornhill Community Academy.
In the original series, aired in 2013, the popular Mushy was helped by English teacher - and now the Dewsbury school’s headteacher - Mr Burton, who implemented a technique used by King George VI, to find the youngster’s voice.
Now 29 and a motivational speaker, Musharaf’s return to the Valley Drive school as a special guest in episode five of the second series had viewers reaching for the tissues yet again.
Ahead of the episode, Musharaf posted on social media platform X: ““I’ll be making an appearance on tonight’s episode of Educating Yorkshire. To say I’m nervous is an understatement. 13 years later…here we go!”
Emotional viewers responded, with one saying: “Oh my goodness…made me cry all over again tonight!! Great to see you back on our screens and you’ve achieved so much, fantastic.”
One said: “I absolutely loved seeing you again on Educating Yorkshire. You were brilliant. The earlier clip makes me cry every time listening to you speaking fluently.”
Another simply said: “You are amazing,” whilst another added: “A true inspiration.”
One viewer added: “Mr Burton was born to be a teacher, he actually loves what he does and Musharaf is proof of that,” whilst one said: “You were my hero on that programme.”
Last night’s episode also saw Mr Burton on a mobile phone crackdown in the school, whilst there was also a focus on anxious Year 11 pupils ahead of their GCSEs.
Educating Yorkshire continues this coming Sunday, October 5, at 8pm on Channel 4.