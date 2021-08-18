New ITV period drama films at Dewsbury Town Hall this week

Filming at Dewsbury Town Hall.

Kirklees Council has closed the Wakefield Old Road car park behind the Town Hall until August 27 and a large tent has been erected.

The Confessions of Frannie Langton is a four-part adaptation of a novel about a young woman, Frannie Langton, who was born into slavery and was transported from Jamaica to a grand Mayfair mansion in London.

When her master and mistress are found dead in bed, Frannie is accused of their murder and faces the hangman’s noose if convicted.

Left to right: Karla-Simone Spence, Sophie Cookson and Patrick Martins lead the line up. Photo credits (L-R):, Kim Hardy, David Reiss and Lucy Nuzum

Coun Will Simpson, Cabinet Member for Culture at Kirklees Council, said: “We are really pleased to see Dewsbury Town Hall has been chosen as one of a number of set locations in Yorkshire for The Confessions of Frannie Langton.

“This isn’t the first time Kirklees has been chosen as a set location, with Oakwell Hall and the village of Emley providing the backdrop for the Channel 5’s production of Anne Boleyn which aired earlier this year.

“To enable filming to take place, Wakefield Old Road car park is closed from Monday August 16 to Friday August 27. Notices were placed in the car park last week to inform users of the closure and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Karla-Simone Spence (Blue Story, Wannabe) plays Frannie with Sophie Cookson (The Trial of Christine Keeler, Kingsman: The Secret Service) and Patrick Martins (Redemption and Blasts from the Past) also among the cast.

