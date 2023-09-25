News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage

ITV Yorkshire Ripper drama The Long Shadow is set to begin airing tonight

An air date has been announced for new ITV drama The Long Shadow – and it’s set to hit screens tonight (Monday).
By Abigail Kellett
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 11:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The six-part series will begin on ITV1 on Monday, September 25 at 9pm.

Read More
Read more: 32 photos that will take you right back to 1970s in Halifax and Calde...

The series is the depiction of the desperate five-year hunt for serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, with creators saying it will “sensitively focussing on the lives of the victims who crossed his path and those of the officers at the heart of the police investigation”.

Toby Jones as DCS Dennis Hoban and Lee Ingleby as DCS Jim Hobson. Picture: ITVToby Jones as DCS Dennis Hoban and Lee Ingleby as DCS Jim Hobson. Picture: ITV
Toby Jones as DCS Dennis Hoban and Lee Ingleby as DCS Jim Hobson. Picture: ITV
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Toby Jones, David Morrissey and Katherine Kelly are among those set to feature in the upcoming drama.

The Long Shadow has been written by screenwriter George Kay (Hijack, Criminal: UK) who researched the extensive archive of the investigation, comprising of hundreds of case files, interview transcripts and police reports.

The series is also based on Wicked Beyond Belief, Michael Bilton’s account of the case.

The Long Shadow will begin on Monday, September 25 at 9pm on ITV1.

Related topics:Katherine KellyToby Jones