Instagram rich list: The Bake Off winner that makes the most from pics of their cakes

As the 2022 series of The Great British Bake Off has officially kicked off, entertainment experts from Jeffbet.com analysed the social media profiles of the 12 previous winners to find out who has the highest potential social media earnings after leaving the show.

So, whose cakes are earning the most from each post? Here are the Great British Bake Off winners, how many Instagram followers they have and how much they could potentially place per post, according to Jeffbet.com.

Nadiya Hussain, 859,000 followers, £3,726.87

Nadiya Hussain. (Photo by Jeff Spicer - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Edd Kimber, 403,000 followers, £1,740.04

Giuseppe Dell'Anno, 241,000 followers, £1,732.22

Rahul Mandal, 382,000 followers, £1,649.65

John Whaite, 301,000 followers, £1,305.46

John Whaite. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

Candice Brown, 267,000 followers, £1,156.84

Nancy Birtwhistle, 190,000 followers, £815.91

David Atherton, 150,000 followers, £650.81

Frances Quinn, 79,000 followers, £454.57

Sophie Faldo, 43,100 followers, £316.15

Joanne Wheatley, 27,300 followers, £196.65

When it comes to whose cakes are worth the most cash on social media, Nadiya Hussain reigns supreme. She's the highest earner on Instagram, making up to £3,726.87 per sponsored post, with a staggering 859,000 followers. With a string of TV appearances since winning the show, it’s no surprise to see Nadiya win star baker in this study. She has her own BBC TV show ‘Nadiya Bakes’, is a guest presenter on Loose Women, not to mention she’s also a contributing editor to BBC Good Food magazine.

2021 winner Giuseppe Dell’Anno has the second highest combined social earning power, with the ability to charge an estimated £1,732 for a sponsored Instagram post, with the very first winner Edd Kimber from 2010 just behind him in third, thanks to an Instagram profile worth £1,740 for a sponsored post.

Rahul Mandal from 2018 also makes the top five. He has the third highest number of Instagram followers (382,000) meaning he could earn a whopping £1,649 from a single post. Interestingly, unlike most of our winners, Rahul returned to his first profession and currently works as an engineering researcher at University of Sheffield. However, he’s still clearly an avid baker, as you’ll only find delicious food pics on his Instagram grid.

Strictly Come Dancing star John Whaite who won GBBO in 2013 also earns just over £1,300 per sponsored post with a huge 301,000 followers. He's followed by Peter Sawkins who stole the nation's hearts back in 2020 with his sweet charm and even sweeter cakes.