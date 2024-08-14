Mark Hill and Margie Cooper of Antiques Road Trip visited Dewsbury Minster to discover the story of the historic handbells from the 1880s. Photo credit: STV Studios.

The story of how a set of historic handbells from the 1880s were restored at Dewsbury Minster will feature on our TV screens next week on an episode of BBC’s Antiques Road Trip.

The popular daytime show, which follows antiques experts as they travel the UK searching for treasures, visited the minster last August to discover the set of handbells that had been part of the Dewsbury Hand-Bell Band in the 1880s.

The famous bells, were then sold to a local man, who in turn sold them to some handbell enthusiasts in Earlsheaton, in 1919. After that band disbanded, the bells were handed to Earlsheaton Parochial Council and later used by St Peter’s Church, who formed a band, where they stayed until the building’s demolition in 1970.

They were then moved to the safe keeping in the top of the tower at Dewsbury Minster.

Filming at Dewsbury Minster.

Around ten years ago, 25 of the bells were restored, and are now used by the Dewsbury Handbell Ringers band, which practise on a weekly basis in the minster.

Antiques Road Trip expert, Margie Cooper, joined the band as part of the film crew’s visit, and gave a special performance for fellow antiques expert Mark Hill.

Derek Johnstone, Tower Captain at Dewsbury Minster, told the Reporter:

“They came to us in August last year and they were interested in what we had put together. They were very interested in seeing the handbells that had been part of the Dewsbury Hand-Bell Ringers back in the 1880s.

Margie Cooper with members of the Dewsbury Handbell Ringers band.

“These handbells came to Dewsbury Minster in banana boxes and were deposited into the top of the tower and completely forgotten about.

“We looked at the bells and thought we could do something useful with them, so we started to raise money to have the handbells restored.

“Back in 2012, just before the Olympics opening ceremony, all the bells in the country rang at 8.12am, so we organised 100 people to come to Dewsbury Minster to ring some of these ancient handbells.

“We are all really excited. We don’t know what we are going to see because they did a lot of filming.”

Dewsbury Minster and the Dewsbury Handbell Ringers band will feature on Antiques Road Trip on Monday, August 19, at 3.45pm on BBC One.

The Dewsbury Handbell Ringers band practice at the minster on a Friday evening, 5.30pm to 6.30pm.