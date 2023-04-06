News you can trust since 1858
Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars: Cleckheaton entrepreneur competes to win £150,000 investment in BBC show

Kris Ingham, from Cleckheaton, is one of the latest batch of contestants to take part in the new series of Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars on BBC One.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

The BBC show sees a group of food and drink entrepreneurs compete for a chance to win Gordon Ramsay’s £150,000 investment.

Kris, founder of Rejuvenation Water and Liquidation Store, will challenge himself to a series of food and drink related tasks and each week at least one contestant will be sent home. He set up Rejuvenation Water, a matcha and coffee brand delivered in compostable coffee pods, back in 2016 with the goal to bring healthy and tasty drinks to the market without the use of artificial ingredients.

Speaking about the experience on Future Food Stars, Kris said: “It was an intense experience fuelled by adrenaline. I enjoyed the challenges, especially in those amazing locations.

Kris Ingham. Picture: BBC / Studio RamsayKris Ingham. Picture: BBC / Studio Ramsay
Kris Ingham. Picture: BBC / Studio Ramsay
“Being a Founder, you choose who you employ and work with and you're used to being in charge. With this competition, you are put with other Founders who have a similar single-mindedness, all pulling in different directions.

“Despite it being a competition, there was a lot of comradery on and off camera. Being a solo-founder, it's a solitary working environment and it was great to collaborate and normalise a lot of the challenges that we had all encountered over a difficult couple of years of trading.”

Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars is a competition-style series pitting the UK’s best rising food and drinks entrepreneurs against each other for an opportunity to win an investment from Gordon Ramsay.

Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars continues on BBC One tonight at 9pm

BBC OneCleckheaton