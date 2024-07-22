Educating Yorkshire returns: Channel 4 cameras will go back to Dewsbury school ten years after hit show for a new series

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ten years ago the nation fell in love with a school in Dewsbury when it was the star of the Bafta and Emmy award winning series, Educating Yorkshire.

Millions tuned in every week to watch the students and staff of Thornhill Community Academy, revealing the highs and lows of life in a 21st Century secondary school.

Most famously watching Year 11 student Musharaf, with the help of his inspirational English teacher Mr Burton, triumph in miraculous fashion over his stammer.

Building on the legacy of Educating Yorkshire, but in a wholly new reinvention of the brand, Thornhill is opening its doors to cameras once more to tell the stories of modern Britain through the eyes of one brilliant school.

Matthew Burton, head teacher at Thornhill Community Academy.

Things have changed in the past decade, for the school and for the country.

Mr Burton has stepped up and he’s now in charge of Thornhill, in his first role as head teacher. But, his wit and sparkle remain just the same.

Supported by a new team of heroic staff, he has a lot on his plate. The school is on the up but, like all schools in Britain, there are challenges at every turn.

We’ll watch as the staff and students of Thornhill navigate the joys and challenges of secondary school life.

As the staff guide the students and their storylines criss-cross and intertwine, the result will be a series which speaks to a bigger picture - of how you grow up, survive, and thrive in today’s Britain.

Headteacher Mr Burton said: "I’m excited to welcome Twofour back into our school over the coming months.

"The national challenges the profession faces are well publicised, and at Thornhill, I’m really proud of how our staff and students work together to thrive through those.

"Our values - ‘work hard and be nice’ - are at the centre of all we do; I have no doubt that viewers will see those come to life in our brilliant community."

Made by Twofour for Channel 4, the series will be filmed over 2024/2025 and aims to hit TV screens by the end of next year.

Rita Daniels, Commissioning Editor said: “Telling the complex story of young people in Britain in 2025 is crucial for Channel 4, and what better way to do so than through this iconic, much-loved school.

"It will be fantastic to see Mr Burton in charge, and I look forward to watching him seize the reigns with full gusto. Much has changed for British teenagers since we were last at Thornhill Academy, and it will be fascinating to see how practices have developed and adapted since the burgeoning impact of social media, the covid epidemic and the intense pressure to deliver good results.”

David Clews, Twofour Chief Creative Director, added: “Making the Educating series was a highlight of my career and I couldn’t be happier to be going back to a school we know and love to make something brand new and reflective of the world we live in today.

"Schools and young people deserve an honest and joyful portrayal on our screens and we can’t wait to work with a brilliant team to create that."