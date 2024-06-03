Families find their creative sides at Yorkshire Sculpture Park
Around 300 children and adults took part, experimenting with different creative activities.
Led by artists and supported by YSP staff and volunteers, they were inspired by YSP’s latest exhibition in The Chapel by Ugandan artist Leilah Babirye, and there was also a playful nod to artist Jonathan Baldock, currently exhibiting in The Weston Gallery at YSP. This was coupled with many other activities to encourage imaginations to soar, play together and make creative family memories.
Families tried their hand at screen printing inspired by nature, creating their own sketchbooks which they filled with drawings and mark making skills using grass, flowers and earth to add colour. Families also drew each other through plastic sheeting to create unique, contemporary portraits.
More than 40 of the participants also achieved their Arts Awards which takes children and young people on a creative journey, exploring the arts world and discovering their potential as artists. Open to anyone aged 25 or under, they can gain a recognised arts qualification by building skills essential for success in areas such as creativity and communication, problem-solving, reflective-thinking and confidence.
Emma Spencer, YSP Family Learning Programmer, said: "I loved spending time with families at YSP’s Discover in a Day, there was so much laughter, joy and connection. I'm looking forward to welcoming even more families over the summer to our programme where we encourage all generations to make, create and play together."