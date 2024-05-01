Ellis' dreams come true in professional production of Swan Lake

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ellis was selected by EYB in a hugely competitive audition back. There were over 150 hopeful dancers at the audition. The dancers participated in a full ballet class onstage at the Victoria Theatre with parents watching from the auditorium. It was very exciting – as successful auditionees were informed on the day of the audition.

She is currently experiencing the life of a professional dancer in rehearsals. The cast of young dancers are super excited, as they will perform alongside international professional dancers in English Youth Ballet’s Swan Lake at the Victoria Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellis goes to Castle Hall Academy and is training at the Sutton School of Performing Arts. I spoke to her about her dancing, being part of EYB and the future: “Since I could walk I have always enjoyed dancing around anywhere and everywhere. I like the sense of pride when someone is watching me, particularly younger dancers, like I once was, looking up to me! Its great feeling accomplished when I have nailed a step. I love performing in front of people and doing ballet. Last time I did EYB, I improved a lot and I hope to again this time! I dance 6 days each week and I go to Northern Ballet in Leeds. I would love to become a professional principal ballet dancer - dancing for a company.”

Ann Wall

EYB Principal – Ann Wall will be starring as Odette (the White Swan) in the production. Before joining EYB she danced with the Ballet Cymru. She said “I wish I had danced with EYB when I was young. The dancers learn so much about performance skills and the artistry of ballet. I love working as a principal dancer with EYB because I get to dance challenging and iconic roles and I also teach the young dancers and see them progress. The sets and costumes in the production are superb and the whole experience is one the young dancers (and the audiences) will never forget!”

There are now ex-EYB young performers in some of the world’s best companies – including the Royal Ballet.