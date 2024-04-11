Discos for grown ups
and live on Freeview channel 276
The legendary Disco for Grown Ups pop-up disco party is coming to Dewsbury Town Hall, so get glittered up for a fun and feel-good night of dancing to the best 70s disco, 80s pop and 90s dance floor classics! Including Donna Summer, Human League, Earth Wind and Fire, Chic, Black Box, Sister Sledge, Odyssey, Chaka Khan, ABBA, Madonna, Robin S, Billy Ocean, Erasure, Bee Gees, Candi Staton, Faithless and many more!
Amazing light and laser show, glitter ball dancers, plus free glow sticks and retro sweets for all!
Limited early bird tickets and VIP ticket packages available:
Tickets from £17.50 with Early Bird plus booking fee
VIP ticket package includes disco goodie-bag, priority early entrance, balcony access and VIP wristband for 20% off all merchandise.
Dress code - DISCO GLAMOUR!