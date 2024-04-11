Discos for grown ups

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The legendary Disco for Grown Ups pop-up disco party is coming to Dewsbury Town Hall, so get glittered up for a fun and feel-good night of dancing to the best 70s disco, 80s pop and 90s dance floor classics! Including Donna Summer, Human League, Earth Wind and Fire, Chic, Black Box, Sister Sledge, Odyssey, Chaka Khan, ABBA, Madonna, Robin S, Billy Ocean, Erasure, Bee Gees, Candi Staton, Faithless and many more!