Dewsbury’s month of textile celebrations for WOVEN 2025

The WOVEN Festival returns to Dewsbury this June, celebrating Kirklees’ extraordinary textile heritage and innovation. With more than 100 community events taking place across the region, Dewsbury is hosting a packed programme of town-centre events on Monday 2 June, as well as a range of exhibitions and workshops throughout the month.

Meet the Maker at The Arcade Pop Up (1–4:30pm)

The Dewsbury Creatives shop opens its doors for visitors to meet local makers, watch live sewing demonstrations and discover handcrafted items. This is a chance to see textile skills in action and chat with the people keeping Dewsbury’s making heritage alive.

Underpin with Sian Smith of S2R (3 Strand Cafe, Long Causeway Church)

Dewsbury Creatives at WOVEN 2025

This hands-on workshop focuses on creative upcycling and sustainable textile practices, inviting participants to alter, reuse and upcycle fabrics in a welcoming community setting.

Dewsbury’s Weaving Words (Serendipity Creative Writers)

In this creative writing workshop led by Sonia Zoref, inspired by Dewsbury’s textile heritage, participants will weave words and stories, connecting the threads of history and imagination.

Creative Skills Capture with Jane Platts (Shaw Cross Sharks Rugby Club)

Textile artist Jane Platts will document and celebrate local creative skills, offering an interactive session for all ages.

Supriya Nagarajan & Sonic Threads Indian Music (5–6pm)

Internationally acclaimed Dewsbury musician Supriya Nagarajan brings her unique blend of Indian classical and contemporary music to The Arcade Pop Up, bringing an atmospheric close to the day’s events.

The Arcade Pop Up will host a series of textile exhibitions from June 1–28, including a shoddy exhibition, celebrating Dewsbury’s historic ‘shoddy’ industry, which pioneered recycling in textiles and shaped the town’s identity and the Hillstone Fibre Arts Exhibition, which showcases innovative works created in partnership with local mills and textile waste companies.

Hoot Creative Arts will be producing The Big Denim Jacket, a collaborative art piece reflecting the community’s creativity.

Dewsbury Woven Mash Up

The celebrations culminate on 28 June with the Dewsbury Woven Mash Up at The Arcade Pop Up. The grand finale features a clothes swap, makers’ market and The Arcade Food Festival, bringing together the community to celebrate sustainability, creativity and local food.

Now in its fourth edition, WOVEN is a biennial festival that unites Kirklees through the shared language of textiles. This year’s theme, “Connecting Culture,” is brought to life by a diverse programme including yarn bombing, mending, loom weaving and the internationally renowned Red Dress embroidery project, on display at Oakwell Hall.

For more information visit https://woveninkirklees.co.uk/