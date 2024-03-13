Dewsbury Town Hall hosts a Minions movie morning this March
Join us at Dewsbury Town Hall for our 2024 spring/summer season of film showings.
This month, we're showing Minions in the Easter Holidays on Wednesday March 27 at 10am!
Minions Stuart, Kevin and Bob are recruited by Scarlett Overkill, a supervillain who, alongside her inventor husband Herb, hatches a plot to take over the world.
Runtime: 91 minutes plus a short interval.Certification: UProduction Year: 2015 Distributor: Universal PicturesCast: Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm, Michael Keaton.