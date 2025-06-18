Dewsbury Mash-Up set to ignite town centre with food, fashion, and festivities

Dewsbury is set to burst with colour, flavour, and boundless creativity on Saturday 28th June, as the town proudly hosts the Dewsbury Mash-Up. This spectacular free, family-friendly festival is jointly presented by The Arcade, Dewsbury, and WOVEN in Kirklees, marking the grand finale of WOVEN 2025 with a unique celebration of local culture and textile heritage.

From midday until 8pm, Dewsbury Town Centre – with festivities specifically centred around The Arcade Pop-Up and Princess of Wales Precinct – will transform into a buzzing hub of textile-inspired activities, live music, delectable global street food, and interactive creative workshops. Attendees are invited to join Dewsbury’s biggest-ever clothes swap, explore a vibrant makers market, and immerse themselves in a packed schedule of captivating performances and hands-on fun designed for all ages.

A Celebration of Culture and Community

The day will be brimming with interactive workshops and art-making activities, including:

Engaging fabric dyeing sessions using natural materials

Hands-on textile embellishment tutorials

Sessions on creating your own swatch books for sustainable shopping tips

Delightful butterfly wing crafts for younger visitors

Creative chalk art zones and welcoming open craft corners

A 'Knit & Natter' space – perfect for shared creativity and conversation

Cookbook Amnesty: Bring unwanted cookbooks to swap, donate, or take up to 3 for free, in partnership with Global Educational Trust (GET).

Expect a fantastic line-up of live entertainment guaranteed to keep spirits high, featuring:

Energetic Bhangra DJ sets alongside interactive dance workshops

Soulful acoustic sets from talented local musicians

Uplifting performances from diverse choirs and bands

Traditional Morris dancers and a truly unique Morris-Bhangra fusion

An inclusive community catwalk open to all

Vibrant outdoor dance classes

Global Street Food to Delight All Tastes

A world of flavour awaits, with a diverse and mouth-watering food line-up that promises to tantalise every palate, including:

Hearty Yorkshire pudding wraps

Authentic Sri Lankan cuisine

Delicious wood-fired pizza

Specialties from Gambia, the Caribbean, and West Africa

Flavourful Indian street food

A tempting array of sweet treats, from artisan cupcakes and decadent desserts to gourmet popcorn, refreshing bubble tea, and delicious ice cream.

A Warm Welcome for All

The Dewsbury Mash-Up, a proud collaboration from The Arcade, Dewsbury, and WOVEN in Kirklees, will truly animate Dewsbury Town Centre. This free-to-attend event requires no tickets or booking – simply turn up and immerse yourself in a brilliant celebration of local culture, creativity, and vibrant community spirit.

Whether you stay for the full day or drop in for a quick taste of the action, a warm welcome awaits.

Saturday 28th June 2025 12pm–8pm | Dewsbury Town Centre, The Arcade Pop-Up and Princess of Wales Precinct | Free to attend.