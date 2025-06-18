Dewsbury Mash-Up set to ignite town centre with food, fashion, and festivities

By Frances Minns
Contributor
Published 18th Jun 2025, 16:57 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 09:16 BST
Dewsbury is set to burst with colour, flavour, and boundless creativity on Saturday 28th June, as the town proudly hosts the Dewsbury Mash-Up. This spectacular free, family-friendly festival is jointly presented by The Arcade, Dewsbury, and WOVEN in Kirklees, marking the grand finale of WOVEN 2025 with a unique celebration of local culture and textile heritage.

From midday until 8pm, Dewsbury Town Centre – with festivities specifically centred around The Arcade Pop-Up and Princess of Wales Precinct – will transform into a buzzing hub of textile-inspired activities, live music, delectable global street food, and interactive creative workshops. Attendees are invited to join Dewsbury’s biggest-ever clothes swap, explore a vibrant makers market, and immerse themselves in a packed schedule of captivating performances and hands-on fun designed for all ages.

A Celebration of Culture and Community

The day will be brimming with interactive workshops and art-making activities, including:

  • Engaging fabric dyeing sessions using natural materials
  • Hands-on textile embellishment tutorials
  • Sessions on creating your own swatch books for sustainable shopping tips
  • Delightful butterfly wing crafts for younger visitors
  • Creative chalk art zones and welcoming open craft corners
  • A 'Knit & Natter' space – perfect for shared creativity and conversation
  • Cookbook Amnesty: Bring unwanted cookbooks to swap, donate, or take up to 3 for free, in partnership with Global Educational Trust (GET).

Expect a fantastic line-up of live entertainment guaranteed to keep spirits high, featuring:

  • Energetic Bhangra DJ sets alongside interactive dance workshops
  • Soulful acoustic sets from talented local musicians
  • Uplifting performances from diverse choirs and bands
  • Traditional Morris dancers and a truly unique Morris-Bhangra fusion
  • An inclusive community catwalk open to all
  • Vibrant outdoor dance classes

Global Street Food to Delight All Tastes

A world of flavour awaits, with a diverse and mouth-watering food line-up that promises to tantalise every palate, including:

  • Hearty Yorkshire pudding wraps
  • Authentic Sri Lankan cuisine
  • Delicious wood-fired pizza
  • Specialties from Gambia, the Caribbean, and West Africa
  • Flavourful Indian street food
  • A tempting array of sweet treats, from artisan cupcakes and decadent desserts to gourmet popcorn, refreshing bubble tea, and delicious ice cream.

A Warm Welcome for All

The Dewsbury Mash-Up, a proud collaboration from The Arcade, Dewsbury, and WOVEN in Kirklees, will truly animate Dewsbury Town Centre. This free-to-attend event requires no tickets or booking – simply turn up and immerse yourself in a brilliant celebration of local culture, creativity, and vibrant community spirit.

Whether you stay for the full day or drop in for a quick taste of the action, a warm welcome awaits.

Saturday 28th June 2025 12pm–8pm | Dewsbury Town Centre, The Arcade Pop-Up and Princess of Wales Precinct | Free to attend.

