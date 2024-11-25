Dewsbury band "Rollin Twenties" launch new single "Caught Out" at the Terrace
The Rollin Twenties are Dan Favela on guitar and vocals, Niall Smith on bass and Liam Sullivan on drums and vocals.
They have shared a love for song writing and performance spanning over a decade. drawing influence from hiphop, punk, folk, ska and blues bound together with a cement made from British rock and roll and northern indie music.
"Caught Out" is the hard hitting follow up to their last single “The Devil”. Again recorded with Tom Fox at Moorcroft Studios, it once again showcases an edgy vibey alternative rock with a menace and an infectious dark soul that are hallmarks of the Rollin Twenties sound.
Its free entry and the line also boasts the Yorkshire power pop of Right Twang (also from Dewsbury). Featuring Bex on vocals, they blend ska, punk, funk and rock styles into a dancefloor-filling sound which has been described as "Good for the soul"
Solo artist Morgan completes the line up
Doors are at 8 pm