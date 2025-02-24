Dewsbury Arts Group to perform The Winslow Boy this March

Our cast getting to know the set.

Presented by Dewsbury Arts Group, The Winslow Boy is a classic play written by Terrance Rattigan in 1946 and is a dramatisation of a real event from 1908.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A young man, George Archer-shee, was a Royal Naval Cadet accused of stealing a 5 shilling postal order. His father took his case to trial as he felt that there had been a miscarriage of justice which could ruin the boy’s life. The play follows the boy’s story as he is eventually acquitted of the crime. Sadly, George Archer-Shee died in the First Battle of Ypres in 1914 aged 19.

Although the family name is changed to Winslow, the play is rooted in actual events and shows how the family sacrificed much to support their youngest child. This was a world where suffragettes were fighting for votes for women, social norms were being challenged and World War One was rearing its ugly head. It is a humane and wise play, a story told with love and levity which is perhaps most famous for the line ‘Let right be done’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The play is performed at Dewsbury Arts Group’s very own David and Judith Wood Theatre in Lower Peel Street Dewsbury WF13 2ED

Book your tickets by visiting our Website

Dewsbury Arts Group – Theatre and Visual Arts. March 8 to March 15.