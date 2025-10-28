David Currie: Are you searching for racial & religious equality for everyone?

Revd Chris Hawke & Fazila Shreef sharing the role of Vice Chair for North Kirklees Interfaith

by David Currie, Chair of North Kirklees Interfaith

Interfaith week from 9th to 16th November coincides with our week of Remembrance of the sacrifices made to maintain our freedom.

During the week teams from North Kirklees Interfaith will be giving out over a thousand free white roses to individual people across six of our towns. Each rose will have a tag with two peace messages. The teams are keen to improve relations and understanding between people of all faiths and none in North Kirklees.

At the end of Interfaith week North Kirklees Interfaith invite you to join them on Saturday 15th November exploring Muslim and Christian perspectives on building a Just Society.

The logo for North Kirklees Interfaith

The day will be led by Dr Chris Hewer, a Christian Theologian who also has a thorough understanding of Islam which is respected by local Muslims. There will also be lots of time for discussion & reflection.

To reserve a free place or find out more email [email protected]