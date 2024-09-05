Dave Arcari headlines day two of new festival in Dewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dave Arcari follows a series of sell-out shows and festivals in Finland with two UK festival appearances on 14 and 15 September. He headlines the Bluesbury Blues Festival at Dewsbury’s West Riding on Saturday 14 September (7.30pm) and follows up with an appearance at Darlington Blues Festival (The Vault, 4.30pm) on Sunday 15 September.

He headlines the Bluesbury Blues Festival at Dewsbury’s West Riding on Saturday 14 September (7.30pm) and follows up with an appearance at Darlington Blues Festival (The Vault, 4.30pm) on Sunday 15 September.

The festivals are the last UK dates for Arcari before he heads off for a run of Spanish shows in October and November’s Blues Alive festival in the Czech Republic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arcari is delighted to be playing the north of England festival dates: “Finally things are returning to ‘normal’ for touring musicians,” he says. “I’m excited to be playing the first Bluesbury event and it’s great to be heading back to Darlington. Although I played a show at the town’s Forum Music Centre last October it’s been a good few years since I played Darlington Blues Festival.”

Dave Arcari

After a successful Kickstarter campaign his 2022 album Devil May Care was recently released on limited edition red vinyl and a new single, Younger Days – a curve ball that sees Arcari injecting a little bit of Americana into his more familiar deep blues sound.

In between times Arcari is busy writing new material for what will be his eighth full-length solo album and putting together music for film and TV worldwide. His work has featured in hit US series The Deadliest Catch and closer to home in numerous BBC TV productions.

He is an an official artist for Newtone Strings, Reunion Blues gig bags, Diamond Bottlenecks, G7th Capo and National Reso-Phonic Guitars who launched their ‘Dave Arcari signature’ instruments in 2019.