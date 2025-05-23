Creative Scene to build ‘cardboard town’ at Free Family Event in Wilton Park Batley

The team at Creative Scene are busy preparing for their next family friendly event which will see a special land called Boxville, made entirely from sustainable cardboard, come to life in Wilton Park.

The free and fun event from Cardboard Adventures will take place on Saturday 31st May in Wilton Park, Batley, in partnership with The Friends of Wilton Park.

Helen Brook, Producer for Creative Scene said:

“You’ll be able to craft-a-long with the story and build your own way through the tasks and trials of BOXVILLE, earning everything you need to gain your IMAGIBADGE and become afully-fledged cardboard engineer. You’ll also be able to make your own cardboard creation to take home.”

Boxville by Cardboard Adventures

Aimed at ages 4-8 and their grown-ups, you can join in in either the morning or the afternoon. Sessions starts at 11.30am in the morning and 2.30pm in the afternoon. No booking is needed, older children with parents are welcome, and the event is FREE to attend.

Nancy Barrett, Creative Director for Creative Scene said:

“We’re working with Friends of Parks to bring free family activities into the outdoors so that everyone can enjoy getting creative on their doorstep. As well as the fun element, children will learn about engineering and STEM subjects. We’re expecting paper dragons, corrugated crabs and cardboard space robots!”

Creative Scene is a programme of arts, creative activities and events made with and for the people of Kirklees, West Yorkshire. It seeks to encourage more people to experience and be inspired by the arts. It is one of the Creative People and Places projects funded by Arts Council England, the national funding body for the arts, to focus their investment where people are less involved in arts and cultural activities than elsewhere in England.

Visit the Creative Scene website for more information www.creativescene.org.uk or follow them on social media - Facebook and Instagram.