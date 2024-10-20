Come and Join us at Dewsbury Minster of All Saints

Beverley Male voice choir Concert

Come and Join us at Dewsbury Minster of All Saints as we warmly welcome Beverley Male voice choir to come and do a concert.

The concert is on 23rd November 2024 at 7pm, at Dewsbury Minster of All Saints, Vicarage Road, Dewsbury, WF12 8DD

Tickets are £10 each, Available from Dewsbury Minster Reception (Mon- Fri, 10am - 2pm) or from Samuel Wilson (Director of music) Email- [email protected]

This will be a fantastic evening and everyone is welcome!

