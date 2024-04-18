Cleckheaton Gears Up for The Longest Day Festival 2024

Music lovers rejoice! The Longest Day Festival is back for 2024, promising a day filled with fantastic music and entertainment in the heart of Cleckheaton.
By Paul FisherContributor
Published 18th Apr 2024, 12:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This one-day extravaganza, scheduled for Saturday, June 15th, will see the town come alive with a vibrant showcase of over 30 local and regional artists and bands. The festival will take place across 7 venues and performance areas, offering a diverse mix of music genres and a unique festival experience.

The Longest Day Festival is more than just music. It's a celebration of Cleckheaton's rich artistic heritage and a platform for up-and-coming talents. From intimate indoor spaces to large outdoor areas, the festival caters to a variety of tastes and preferences.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We're thrilled to bring The Longest Day Festival back for another year," says Paul Fisher, organizer of the festival. "It's a fantastic opportunity to showcase the incredible music scene we have here in Cleckheaton and provide a platform for young artists to share their talents with a wider audience."

Most Popular
MCM playing at The Longest Day 2023MCM playing at The Longest Day 2023
MCM playing at The Longest Day 2023

Whether you're a seasoned music fan or simply looking for a fun day out, The Longest Day Festival has something for everyone.

About The Longest Day Festival

The Longest Day Festival is a grassroots music festival that aims to provide a platform for local musicians and artists. It offers a full day of entertainment, showcasing a variety of musical talent and promoting the town's artistic heritage.

Related topics:Cleckheaton