Can piano music turn a town into a concert hall? Mirfield will find out—with rising stars leading the way

Anisa Ford and Josiha Wade

Mirfield is tuning up for an unforgettable cultural moment. On one remarkable afternoon, the town will transform into a live musical landscape as the Mirfield Piano Walk 2026 turns everyday spaces into pop-up concert venues.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will feature captivating performances by Anisa Ford, the 12-year-old prodigy and finalist of The Piano, and Josiah Wade, whose soulful performance on the show won national acclaim.

Both artists will be appearing at key locations along the route, joining an ensemble of conservatory-trained pianists and passionate amateurs in bringing classical music to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adapted from the beloved Pianowandeling in Edam, Netherlands, the Mirfield Piano Walk promises a uniquely Yorkshire twist—welcoming, free, and woven into the town’s spirit.

For full details visit www.mirfieldpw.org.uk