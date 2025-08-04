Can piano music turn a town into a concert hall? Mirfield will find out—with rising stars leading the way
The event will feature captivating performances by Anisa Ford, the 12-year-old prodigy and finalist of The Piano, and Josiah Wade, whose soulful performance on the show won national acclaim.
Both artists will be appearing at key locations along the route, joining an ensemble of conservatory-trained pianists and passionate amateurs in bringing classical music to life.
Adapted from the beloved Pianowandeling in Edam, Netherlands, the Mirfield Piano Walk promises a uniquely Yorkshire twist—welcoming, free, and woven into the town’s spirit.
For full details visit www.mirfieldpw.org.uk