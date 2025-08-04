Can piano music turn a town into a concert hall? Mirfield will find out—with rising stars leading the way

By Albertus Wassenaar
Contributor
Published 4th Aug 2025, 07:37 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 10:32 BST
Anisa Ford and Josiha Wadeplaceholder image
Anisa Ford and Josiha Wade
Mirfield is tuning up for an unforgettable cultural moment. On one remarkable afternoon, the town will transform into a live musical landscape as the Mirfield Piano Walk 2026 turns everyday spaces into pop-up concert venues.

The event will feature captivating performances by Anisa Ford, the 12-year-old prodigy and finalist of The Piano, and Josiah Wade, whose soulful performance on the show won national acclaim.

Both artists will be appearing at key locations along the route, joining an ensemble of conservatory-trained pianists and passionate amateurs in bringing classical music to life.

Adapted from the beloved Pianowandeling in Edam, Netherlands, the Mirfield Piano Walk promises a uniquely Yorkshire twist—welcoming, free, and woven into the town’s spirit.

For full details visit www.mirfieldpw.org.uk

