Bringing candle painting to Batley

Lalees Creations is a small business in Batley, and they're bringing a modern twist to one of Batley's oldest buildings... LC is running a candle painting event in Al Hikmah in Batley, and it's safe to say it'll be one of the most exciting events Batley has seen this year! Candle painting has been trending all over Tik Tok, and now it'll be here in our local area.

Lalees Creations focuses on making handmade candles and wax melts, made with natural nontoxic wax. This will be their first event.

Come to the candle painting event! Each attendee will also receive a gift bag, and of course you will be able to take your painted products home… All ages are welcome!

Snacks, girly vibes, and candle painting... what could be better! You’ll get to paint: 1 bubble candle, 1 heart candle, 2 wax melts, and 1 room freshener.