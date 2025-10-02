Local author publishes third children’s book

Richard Clarke with the cover of his latest book

Richard Clarke, a teacher who has spent nearly 30 years in education, has released his third book in the ‘Calm Pond Series.’ His books encourage bedtime reading, as well as the development of life skills.

All three books are aimed at 4 to 11 year olds, and contain nine short stories about a group of creatures who live near his home at Blackstone Edge, which is on the border between Yorkshire. Richard used to live in Whitley, Dewsbury.

His first book ‘Calm Pond’ looks at equality, resilience, honesty, change, strengths/weaknesses, anxiety, differences, empathy, bereavement and mental health. Released in late 2023, it got to number 8 in the Amazon charts for short stories for young adults.

His sequel, “Further Adventures at Calm Pond’ looks at patience, tests/exams, kindness, mindfulness, critical-thinking, creativity, inclusion, courage and compassion . Released in 2024, it reached number 1 in the Amazon charts (Hot New Releases) for Chapter Books and Short Story Collections.

A photo of ‘Calm Pond’ where Richard’s tales take place

His latest book ‘More Tales from Calm Pond’

looks at First Aid, Littering, ‘Its Good to Talk’, Rules, Positive and Fixed Mindsets, Healthy Habits, Integrity, Teamwork, Problem Solving, and a special story on the the importance of Remembrance Day.

His latest book is available to preorder now on kindle. The paperback version will be available on Amazon from October 18th.

https://amzn.eu/d/5ZntVyU

To keep upto date with all things related to Calm Pond, check out the Facebook group ‘The Calm Pond series by Richard Clarke’ .