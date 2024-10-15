Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Yorkshire author with Dewsbury connections has published his second children’s book after his first effort hit the top ten in the Amazon children’s charts.

Richard Clarke is a trained PE teacher who has spent nearly 30 years in the education sector. His family are from Dewsbury, and he spent many days in his childhood with his grandparents in Thornhill Lees.

His first book, ‘Calm Pond’ was a great success, leading to several BBC and radio interviews. He found himself in the Amazon children’s book charts, rubbing shoulders with literary greats such as JK Rowling and Roald Dahl.

His success has led to a second book,

The front cover of the new book

‘Further Adventures at Calm Pond.’

His books are aimed at 5 to 11 year olds and contain nine short stories about a group of creatures who live near his current home in Blackstone Edge, on the border between Yorkshire and Lancashire. He hopes, amongst other things, the tales inspire a love for the environment!

The stories cover many topics to help children understand life issues. Calm Pond looked at equality, resilience, honesty, change, strengths and weaknesses, anxiety, differences, empathy and bereavement.

Further Adventures at Calm Pond looks at patience, tests/exams, kindness, mindfulness, critical thinking, creativity , inclusion, courage and compassion.

Richard in front of Calm Pond

Richard hopes the short stories will become invaluable resources for parents, carers and anyone who works with children. Each story ends with thoughts that will hopefully develop life skills and strong mental health.

‘Further Adventures at Calm Pond’ is currently available to pre order on Amazon.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Further-Adventures-Calm-Richard-Clarke/dp/1068521805