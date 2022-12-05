Louise Bentley’s ‘Do You Ever Have One of Those Days?’ shares tales from her personal life that she hopes will resonate with the reader.

She said she hopes people enjoy her first work.

“I would consider myself to be a creative person in that I love anything crafty and have always wanted to work on a book,” she added.

Dewsbury author Louise Bentley asks the question ‘Do You Ever Have One of Those Days?’

The book is priced at £3.99.

