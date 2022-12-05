News you can trust since 1858
Book release: Dewsbury author asks the question ‘Do You Ever Have One of Those Days?’

A Dewsbury author has released a collection of anecdotes for her debut publication.

By Adam Cheshire
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Louise Bentley’s ‘Do You Ever Have One of Those Days?’ shares tales from her personal life that she hopes will resonate with the reader.

She said she hopes people enjoy her first work.

“I would consider myself to be a creative person in that I love anything crafty and have always wanted to work on a book,” she added.

Dewsbury author Louise Bentley asks the question ‘Do You Ever Have One of Those Days?’

The book is priced at £3.99.

Louise Bentley’s debut novel - Do You Ever Have One of Those Days? - is a collection of anecdotes from her personal life that can resonate with the reader.
Dewsbury