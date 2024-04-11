Bollywood at Dewsbury Town Hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Throughout the afternoon, just stroll up and enjoy the vitality of Bhangra dance with performances by Hardeep Sahota and uplifting Bollywood tunes from the Bombay Baja Brass Band - bound to get everyone clapping and dancing along. And come along and get your face or hands painted with the wonderfully talented Artifaces! (all free!)

Anyone attending the ticketed 6pm film English Vinglish is invited to a Bhangra workshop with Hardeep at 5pm. Artwork by local primary schools will be displayed with prize-giving with our very own Mayor for the winning Bollywood at DTH poster design. (all inside the Town Hall)

6pm - Inside Dewsbury Town Hall's stunning main hall we will be showing Bollywood film 'English Vinglish', tickets £5.

‘English Vinglish’ tells the story of a woman made to feel insecure by her family and society because she can’t speak English. The film is a light-hearted yet touching and transformational journey of Shashi as she masters the language and teaches the world a lesson while becoming a confident woman. Hilarious, touching, sensitive, this film marks the comeback of India's biggest female star - Sridevi. Rating: PG (parental guidance)