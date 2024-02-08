Beerhouses' Classic Beer Week celebrates traditional brews

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The modern beer industry is innovative and exciting with new styles developing all the time, but it's important to pay tribute to the classics too. Beerhouses pubs are well-known for their beer line-ups and while proud to serve new and innovative brews, they know that customers have a deep affection for the classics too - and that is what Classic Beer Week is all about.

Classic Beer Week, as the name suggests, is a week-long celebration of classic beers, breweries, and styles. As well as some modern classics, all Beerhouses pubs will be serving those old favourites that have the power to transport you back to a different time. Perhaps when you first started going to pubs as a youth? Maybe enjoying a pint on a Sunday afternoon with your dad or grandad (or gran of course). Or maybe simpler brews from before the array of modern IPAs, sours, and hazy pales dominated the pumps?

How Classic Beer Week works

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Classic beer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each pub will put their own interpretation of classic beers on the bar, but all will essentially meet the following brief:

Classic Beers: CAMRA winners or well-known casks such as Old Peculiar, Bass, St Austell Tribute, or Wobbly Bob.

Classic Breweries: longstanding family or independent brewers such as Black Sheep, Timothy Taylors, Theakston, and Roosters.

Classic Styles: old CAMRA style beers like milds, bitters, stouts, and porters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Modern Classics: newer beers that have become classics, such as Jaipur, Yankee, Cwtch, and Sierra Nevada.

Each pub will showcase their own line-ups over the week from 22nd February.

Classic beers in proper pubs

Perfect pints of the beers that real ale fans love: you could say that was ‘classic Beerhouses’! This really is what this small, Dewsbury-based pub group does best. While they take pride in the diverse range of real and craft beers they serve, they are also big supporters of traditional ales and brewers and Classic Beer Week celebrates that.