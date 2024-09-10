Batley's Got Talent

Thanks to funding from the National Lottery Community Fund, people in Batley and beyond have the opportunity to be mentored by experienced live musician and singer songwriter Simon Walker as part of the Batley Festival 2024. Beginning with a free open mic event at Batley and Birstall RAFA club and the opportunity for up to 8 people to perform at the Festival itself on 28th September 2024.

Come along and celebrate creativity in Batley, show us your talent, and get a chance to perform at Batley Festival alongside other artists at this free open mic event at Batley and Birstall RAFA club on Thursday 19th September 7pm - 9pm.

Up to 8 participants from this event will be chosen to be mentored by singer songwriter Simon Walker ahead of an opportunity to showcase their talents at the Batley Festival on Saturday 28th September 2024.

Simon Walker is a singer songwriter based in Yorkshire and performing all over the country and internationally. His latest single Trentsmuir Bay was released in early September and is available on Apple Music and Spotify. Simon also co-directs Real Live Music a live music agency based in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire.

All are welcome, performers and their supporters - to find out more or book your performance slot please contact [email protected] or call 07830 288350

Drop in slots may be available on the night on a first come, first served basis. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.