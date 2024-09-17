Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Batley Festival is coming to the town on Saturday, September 28.

Batley’s history, culture and heritage will be celebrated with a full day of activities, which start at 11am and finish with a parade at 4pm in Batley Memorial Gardens.

Ahead of the event, free arts workshops are being held in the town to create large 3D images for the parade.

This project will be run by Wakefield-based arts company Edgelands Arts, who have been commissioned by the organisers of the Batley Festival to work with school and community groups, with free drop-in workshops scheduled for Saturday, September 21, and Thursday, September 26.

Charlie Wells, co-artistic director of Edgelands Arts, said: “We really love doing these kinds of things, working with the community and bringing people into their local festivals and celebrating all the things about their heritage.

“I have also written a song for the parade. I have skimmed over Batley’s vast history in about three minutes.

“It’s really lovely to be able to get local people involved and work with young people and engage them with their heritage.”

The project, which has been funded by the National Heritage Lottery Fund, will highlight different elements of Batley’s rich history, from ‘batalaeia’ the forest or glade, through to the industrial revolution, the mills and textile workers from across the world to Fox’s Biscuits, Batley Bulldogs and Batley Variety Club.

Charlie added: “We will create a vibrant display of Batley heritage for the participants to share with a large audience at the festival.

“We are also looking for local groups who wish to join the parade to show people in Batley what you do and who you are. There are opportunities for you to make something to represent yourselves, or just come with your group and join the fun.”

Everyone is welcome at the drop-in sessions, although children under 11 should be accompanied by an adult.

The sessions will take place at All Saints Church Community Room on Saturday, September 21, between 11am and 3pm, and at Batley Library on Thursday, September 26 between 1pm and 5pm.

There will also be a drop-in making session at the festival, ahead of the parade at 4pm.

For more information, contact Charlie Wells on [email protected] or by phone on 07830 288350.