Bands line up for Help Musicians charity event at the Terrace, Dewsbury

Local bands Pleasurefields, Ryan Spendlove, Pat Fulgoni, DJ Matthaus, Just John, Two Days Later and Nadia Amini line up for special Help Musicians charity event at the Terrace, Dewsbury to take place Saturday November 16th 4-10 pm

Help Musicians was formed over 100 years ago: "We love music and want a world where musicians thrive. Help Musicians is a charity for professional musicians of all genres, both in work and in retirement. We help at times of crisis, but also at times of opportunity, giving people the support they need at the crucial stages that could make or break their career”

The event is organised by Pat Fulgoni. In addition to being a performer, Pat promotes concerts at The Terrace ranging from blues to jazz to house music legends like Back to Basics founder Dave Beer as well as drum n bass nights. In the past he developed an annual showcase for Yorkshire music at SXSW in the USA and he said: "Help Musicians offer vital support for musicians in the UK. Times are very hard for this industry right now so when Beerhouses asked me to collaborate on a charity event, in the end we decided to run an all day event to help raise much needed funds and awareness for this excellent charity”

The line up is diverse and very strong. Tickets are only £5 each and are available from Skiddle via this link https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Wakefield/The-Terrace%2C-Dewsbury/HELP-MUSICIANS-benefit-gig-at-THE-TERRACE-DEWSBURY/40239060/

Pat Fulgoni

Line Up

PLEASUREFIELDS

Yorkshire's own breakbeat psychedelic duo “Pleasurefields" are Razz and Marsden. They are sure to take the roof off. Expect a dynamic, genre-blurring night of music for a great cause and have recently collaborated with the legendary Future Sound of London.

RYAN SPENDLOVE

Poster

Ryan has performed in bands since the age of 18. Notably he formed the band The Blueskins. He has joined several established artists on tour dates: Andy McKee and Ewan Dobson. In 2011, his début solo 12 track album, Fable, was released. Spendlove recorded all the tracks in three days in a live studio setting during the sessions in Chicago and Milwaukee. In 2012 his follow up, In Another World, was released again on the CandyRat Records label.”

PAT FULGONI

Pat has worked across many musical genres singing for festival headliners including Zion Train, Camo & Krooked, Coldcut and fronting local act Kava Kava for many years. His soul blues album as Pat Fulgoni Blues Experience has just been released and is receiving much praise. Expect an eclectic mix of styles. Over in the States, Billboard Magazine said "Fulgoni could sing a pearl from its oyster” For this event he'll be joining up with local musical hero DJ MATTHAUS

JUST JOHN

Two Days Later

“Decades of bangers and banter. John will be bringing you an eclectic mix of tunes in a relaxed style. Heckles are welcome, as are requests... as long as it's not Ed Sheeran”

TWO DAYS LATER

Two Days Later are a young alternative rock band from the Wakefield area. Their set includes a range of covers from Elvis Presley, to McFly and even AC/DC along with loads of original songs crafted since they came together in 2022. Over the past few years they have played gigs all across West Yorkshire. Their ambition and enthusiasm is highlighted throughout their performances and there’s never a dull moment when they are up on the stage. Expect more from them as they progress in both venues and the studio and as they grow as a young aspiring band!!”

NADIA AMINI

"delivers a mesmerising blend of neo-soul, blues, and R&B. Nadia's unique vocal style and heartfelt songs captivates audiences.”