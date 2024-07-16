Visit Dewsbury Arts Groups summer exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Do you enjoy looking at Art? You are welcome to visit Dewsbury Town Hall for our free annual Summer Exhibition!

Members of Dewsbury Arts Group are exhibiting once again in Dewsbury Town Hall and welcome you to see the work.

There is a wide range of styles and media on show, from oil paintings, large still life canvases, digital paintings and abstracts to charcoals of local architecture all available to buy.

Admission to the exhibition is free and is accessed through the small glass reception doors next to the stone stairs. The show runs unt August 10, admission times are on the poster.