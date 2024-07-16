Visit Dewsbury Arts Groups summer exhibition
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Do you enjoy looking at Art? You are welcome to visit Dewsbury Town Hall for our free annual Summer Exhibition!
Members of Dewsbury Arts Group are exhibiting once again in Dewsbury Town Hall and welcome you to see the work.
There is a wide range of styles and media on show, from oil paintings, large still life canvases, digital paintings and abstracts to charcoals of local architecture all available to buy.
Admission to the exhibition is free and is accessed through the small glass reception doors next to the stone stairs. The show runs unt August 10, admission times are on the poster.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.