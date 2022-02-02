Shoddy Factory creates paper quilt to decorate the new Dewsbury Market

Artist, Kerry Lemon was commissioned by Kirklees Council and Beam to organise the Shoddy Factory event.

Kerry Lemon, commissioned by Kirklees Council and Beam, organised the Shoddy Factory event and invited local residents to bring their favourite fabrics to be photographed, photocopied and woven into a huge community paper quilt.

Kerry said: “It was really great! I was excited because I didn't know what people would bring.

“One thing I got the mentee Harriet to do was to go and get diverse textiles from a charity shop, just in case people turned up and they had forgotten to bring something, but everyone bought something and the stories behind those things were extraordinary.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Individuals within the community where asked to bring along their favourite piece of textile to the event.

“What I loved is the fact that people clearly spent a lot of time trying to choose what they wanted to bring to best reflect them.

“It was lovely that we captured all these stories and alongside the photo of the textile they bought, I have also got their written record of what it is and why it matters to them, which is going to help inspire my artwork for the market.

“As part of the project we hung up the textiles that people bought to photograph and photocopy.

“This one boy bought this enormous panda and he was so excited about it having pegs on its ears, but he kept checking it wasn't hurting the panda so we did everything very gently. This showed me how precious these items are to people.

The art will be laminated and stitched together to create a huge community quilt which will be on show throughout February at Kirklees College.

“Every day I didn't know what I would get next, it just got better and better.

“The fact people bought these textiles in and shared them with me meant a huge amount and means moving forward I can create something permanent for Dewsbury Market that is about the people and the place."

The Shoddy Factory included museum exhibits from Kirklees Museum and Iinouiio. Two of the factory sessions were co-taught by representatives from Kirklees Museum, where they shared the history of textiles in Dewsbury and surrounding towns.

Cathryn Pike, cultural engagement officer at Kirklees Museums and Galleries, said: “We thoroughly enjoyed being part of the Shoddy Factory workshops and meeting local people, many of whom have strong connections to the textile industry.

“It was also great to see some young people discovering more about their local heritage.

“The activities that Kerry had devised were fun to do as well as inspiring. The paper quilt will look spectacular and we can’t wait to see Kerry’s final work.”

The quilt will be on show at Kirklees College throughout February and will then be turned into artwork which will decorate the new Dewsbury Market.

Kate Watson, producer of the Dewsbury Creative Town programme, said: "The Shoddy Factory was so much fun and gave community groups and the general public the perfect opportunity to get involved and celebrate Dewsbury's textile heritage.

“Kerry and her team executed it brilliantly and everyone who attended really enjoyed the experience, plus they got to take away a little keepsake from the sessions.

“Special thanks to Kerry and her team as well as Kirklees College for being the perfect host venue and turning the initial idea into reality. Thanks also to Kirklees Museums and Dewsbury Photographic Group for their valued contributions throughout.

“We're all really excited about the Patchwork Project and look forward to seeing how it develops in the forthcoming months."

Councillor Eric Firth, Kirklees Council’s cabinet member for town centres, said: “There has been great engagement with the patchwork project, capturing memories and documenting them to look back on is only part of the story. This is also about people and places, a way to talk, create and give people a voice.

“For some, this may be their first step in their textiles journey and perhaps those who were involved will now go on to create their own patchworks within their smaller communities.

“We are very proud to have Kerry Lemon as a commissioned artist for the council and part of the Dewsbury Creative Town Arts Programme.

“Supporting this programme is a further way we can increase a positive impact on our local communities, making it a go-to destination for excellent arts and culture by connecting its cultural activities.”

If you couldn’t attend any of the sessions over the weekend and still want to be involved, email a high resolution photograph of your favourite textile to [email protected] along with a paragraph stating what it is and why it is important to you, before May 1.

Kerry would like to give special thanks to everyone who gave their time and attended the event. She would also like to thank Kirklees Council, Beam, Zoe Murphy, Harriet Lawson, Pioneer Higher Skills Centre, Kirklees College, Kirklees Museum Service, Iinouiio, Calder Coaches and Dewsbury Photographic Group.