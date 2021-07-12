New exhibition by Iranian artist at West Yorkshire Print Workshop gallery

Originally from Iran, Mohammad currently lives in West Yorkshire, working from his studio base at The Art House in Wakefield.

Alongside his artistic career Mohammad has gained recognition for his achievements as an athlete. He has represented Iran internationally in the 100m sprint.

Mohammad regularly exhibits in the UK and internationally, with upcoming shows in Paris and Los Angeles.

This unique showcase of artworks by an increasingly acknowledged artist, whose work was recently purchased by the British Museum, presents his ongoing interest in combining elements of Persian calligraphy, storytelling and touches of humour.

Using a creative process with handmade traditional calligraphy pens and a blend of mark making styles, Mohammad creates small pieces that are often expanded into large scale murals.

This transformation is achieved through photocopying, collagraph and collage. Fusing these elements in one process, the artist creates works that encompass a range of visual motifs, referencing specific eras and cultures, but creating a unique cross-cultural combination.

For the exhibition space in Huddersfield, Mohammad has created three beautiful large scale wall pieces depicting flora and fauna overlaid with prints on paper and alluding to themes of migration. Hybrid bird-humans dance along the walls. A menagerie of familiar and fantastical beasts float across imaginary landscapes. We glimpse the face of Fawzia Faud of Egypt and other women, including the artist’s mother. This otherworldly body of work is inspired by ancient Persian scholars as well as the Persian Epic The Conference of the Birds by Attar of Nishapur, filtered through the creative skill and imagination of the artist.

We are grateful for the support the One Community foundation for this exhibition and accompanying participatory activities. Workshops for children, young people and families, inspired by the artworks on display will take place during July and August, and a special Piazza Open Day is taking place on Saturday 14th August, when other local arts organisations inhabiting nearby shop units will be welcoming visitors to a range of exhibitions, events and activities.

Martyn Lucas, Exhibitions Coordinator at WYPW said: “Mohammad Barrangi is a rising star in the art world and I am delighted that he has given us such a wonderful exhibition.

"Postponed from last year, this show has such a vibrant and intriguing collection of prints and drawings. It ignites our imagination with ideas of fairy tales from the past, mysterious creatures playing out quirky scenarios and a mix of contemporary humour thrown in. There is something for everyone here and we are looking forward to our artists leading hands-on printmaking workshops with visitors.”