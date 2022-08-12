Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The eight week art project is currently being developed by Harriet through research with local businesses and the community, aiming to celebrate some of the lesser known stories of the town's textile heritage.

The temporary artwork will be in situ on Union street in Dewsbury for the duration of the Heritage Open Days, which are taking place between September 9 and 18.

Harriet, who is a graduate from Batley School of Art, now has a studio based in Dewsbury Town Centre, where she specialises in painting, drawing and digital art.

Harriet Lawson at her studio in Dewsbury.

Born and bred in Dewsbury, she is passionate about the town and its heritage and wants the artwork to celebrate the town's textile history.

Harriet said: "I have been lucky enough to speak to a few people, especially a man called Howard Summers, who has actually passed away whilst I have been in the research stage of this project.

"He told me about everything he and his brother achieved and I feel I have captured a little bit of history by talking to him.

"I feel really honoured and privileged to have been able to grab him in his last few days - It makes me feel like it means so much more that I am doing this project.

"I want the project to be accurate and something that the people in the industry can be proud of.

"I am now at the stage where I am collecting all these stories and putting them into imagery.

"The project is quite a quick turn around and really needs to be painted by the end of this month.

"I do feel maybe this might be the start of another project because I feel like there is so much that I have not explored yet.”

The Dewsbury Creative Town Arts Programme is a £200,000 initiative funded by Kirklees Council as part of its Blueprint plans to revitalise the town centre.

The arts programme, which is produced by arts organisation Beam, includes a range of permanent and temporary public art interventions at various sites across Dewsbury.

The artwork created by Harriett is expected to go on display early in September.

Harriet will also be holding a Creative Craft Centres' pop up craft fair on Saturday, September 10 at the Creative Craft Centre on Union Street.