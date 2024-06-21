Angie's Disco Orchestra in Festival Take-Over of Huddersfield Town Hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a host of VIP appearances at festivals and events across the UK, for the first time Angie's Disco Orchestra will bring the biggest House, Disco, and Ibiza anthems to Huddersfield Town Hall on 13 July from 6pm to 11pm.

The spectacular event features a live classical orchestra and vocalists performing summer hits in a festival style take-over of Huddersfield Town Hall.

Mikey Sluman, creative director of Paradox Orchestra, said: “We are incredibly lucky to be able to bring a summer festival-vibe to Huddersfield Town Hall with this ground-breaking concept - a first in the building’s 143-year history.”

The night features Angie’s Disco resident DJ – Ella Heap - who is starting the night with sets from 18:00 - interjected with orchestral arrangements of disco and house classics.

Angie's Disco Orchestra

Angie’s Disco Orchestra is a collaboration between the Leeds DJ and producer, Angel Lee, and Paradox Orchestra, both directors are graduate of Leeds Conservatoire. The groundbreaking orchestra, which consists of young northern classically-trained musicians, has a reputation for breaking down barriers to find new audiences.

Angel Lee said: “Collaborating with Paradox Orchestra has been nothing short of magical. Bringing together the skilled orchestra with the popular songs from Angie’s Disco has proved extremely popular at our club events.”

Angel added: “It has always been a dream to work with an orchestra, and working with Mikey and Paradox Orchestra has been a joy. Over the last 2 years it’s been an honour working with such a great production. We are very excited for future collaborations where we can bring more epic events to audiences across West Yorkshire outside of Leeds, combing funky house and disco along with an incredible team of musicians.”

Guests are invited to dance the summer night away, with drinks available throughout the night.

Paradox Orchestra has been playing packed sell-out gigs, often in accessible churches, minsters, and cathedrals, in the heart of Yorkshire communities, with its renditions of RnB tunes, iconic rock tracks, and pop classics. Its musicians have played with some of the biggest acts in pop, including Ed Sheeran, Marc Almond, Little Mix and Craig David.

The orchestra also aligns its concerts to local charities to support the communities they perform in, running associated ‘inspire’ educational workshops and free performances, the orchestra has donated over £2,000 to regional charities in the last 3 months.

It has hosted Inspire Days at Huddersfield Town Hall with the children’s charity, BHT - Early Education and Training.

Dominic Furby, Chief Officer of BHT, said: “The recent Inspire event at Huddersfield Town Hall brought together a diverse array of charities and schools, creating a truly inspiring experience for all involved. For many attendees, it was their first time witnessing an orchestral performance. The educational elements ignited a newfound love for music, highlighting the well-documented connection between music and improved mental health. This impact was evident at the recent Inspire event, where the audience left feeling elated.”

Paradox Orchestra has an open invite to any local charity or education hub who would like to get involved in their next Inspire Days, which will be hosted on 13 July at 2pm at Huddersfield Town Hall please email [email protected] to sign up.

The event is in partnership with Kirklees Town Halls.

Dianne Watkinson, Audience Development Manager at Kirklees Council, said: “We’re delighted that Angie’s Disco Orchestra once again celebrates the new partnership between Paradox Orchestra and Kirklees Town Halls following the standing ovation success of 50 Years of Pink Floyd in May. Our aim with this collaboration is to bring a new dimension to our Huddersfield Town Hall programme, welcoming new and diverse audiences of all ages into our stunning venue – many of whom may not have stepped inside before.”

She added: “We’re breaking with convention with Angie’s Disco to create an unprecedented ‘summer festival-vibe’ - without having to worry about the weather. Many of our guests enjoy a seated performance, but we know many more love to get up and boogie, so we’re creating dance-floor spaces for this event offering the best of both worlds. We’re really hoping people from around Kirklees and beyond will support this event and we’re proud to be offering free tickets for under 18s accompanied by an adult and a special price for under 25s too.”