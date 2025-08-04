Afrikindness launches first annual parent conference to empower families and promote neurodiversity awareness in communities

Taking place in Bridge Community Church Conference Hall in Leeds, this conference is free and open to all, with a strong call to action for parents, faith and community leaders, educators, and practitioners across Yorkshire to register and attend.

What to Expect at the Conference:

Keynote Address by the Lord Mayor of Leeds

Over 10+ Speakers including experts, lived-experience advocates, and neurodivergent voices

Disruptive Conversations & Panel Discussions exploring parenting, culture, and child development

20+ Exhibitors showcasing support services for autism, ADHD, safeguarding, mental health, and education

1:1 Drop-in Support Sessions and consultations for families needing direct advice and guidance

Networking Opportunities with professionals and local organisations

Real-life Stories that inspire hope, courage, and community action

This timely and much-needed event seeks to break down barriers, challenge stigma, and provide practical tools and emotional support for families raising children with additional needs or navigating behavioural challenges. It also offers a safe space to explore how culture impacts parenting and neurodivergent experiences.

“We want every parent to know they are not alone. This conference is about building a supportive village around families, one that understands the unique intersections of identity, culture, and neurodiversity,” says Bunmi Owolabi, CEO of Afrikindness.

This dynamic gathering will feature thought-provoking conversations, real-life stories, expert speakers, and 20+ exhibitors offering resources on autism, ADHD, safeguarding, emotional well-being, and parenting in culturally diverse communities.

Community and faith leaders from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to reach out to us to be featured as delegates at the conference and be part of this vital conversation shaping support for families.

Professionals or service providers who would like to attend as delegates should contact us to be included in the conference materials and website—this is a great opportunity for free promotion of your services and organisation.

Register Now – Don’t Miss Out!

Spaces are limited, and registration is already underway.

📍 Location: Bridge Community Church, Rider street, Leeds, LS9 7BQ

📅 Date: Friday, August 29

🕙 Time: 9am – 4pm

🎟 Tickets: FREE (Registration required)

👉 Register here: https://afrikindnessconference.org/