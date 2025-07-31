A taste of Yorkshire: Exclusive chocolate bar created to celebrate Yorkshire Day
Created alongside local expert chocolatier Youlden’s of Yorkshire, the White Rose Delight bar is hand-crafted from delicious milk chocolate, with swirls of rose-infused white chocolate and topped with edible rose petals.
The limited-edition bar is available exclusively to White Rose PLUS+ members on a first-come, first-served basis. To receive your bar from 1st August, visit Guest Services at White Rose and show proof of your PLUS+ membership.
To sign up to PLUS+ for free, visit white-rose.co.uk/en/plus
Steven Foster, Centre Director at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “Celebrating Yorkshire Day is an annual tradition here at White Rose, and we’re excited to commemorate the day with a truly unique treat this year. The chocolate bar that Youlden’s of Yorkshire have created is a feast for the senses, and a fitting tribute to the iconic symbol of our region, the white rose.”