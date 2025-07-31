A taste of Yorkshire: Exclusive chocolate bar created to celebrate Yorkshire Day

Yorkshire Day is the annual celebration of God’s own county on 1st August, and White Rose Shopping Centre is making the day extra sweet this year with the launch of a bespoke, limited edition chocolate creation to mark the occasion.

Created alongside local expert chocolatier Youlden’s of Yorkshire, the White Rose Delight bar is hand-crafted from delicious milk chocolate, with swirls of rose-infused white chocolate and topped with edible rose petals.

The limited-edition bar is available exclusively to White Rose PLUS+ members on a first-come, first-served basis. To receive your bar from 1st August, visit Guest Services at White Rose and show proof of your PLUS+ membership.

To sign up to PLUS+ for free, visit white-rose.co.uk/en/plus

Steven Foster, Centre Director at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “Celebrating Yorkshire Day is an annual tradition here at White Rose, and we’re excited to commemorate the day with a truly unique treat this year. The chocolate bar that Youlden’s of Yorkshire have created is a feast for the senses, and a fitting tribute to the iconic symbol of our region, the white rose.”