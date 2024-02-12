90s superstar DJ swaps Ministry of Sound for 100-capacity Dewsbury venue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Allister Whitehead to play The Terrace, Dewsbury

Often described as one of the UK’s most prolific house DJs, Allister Whitehead is most commonly associated with superclubs like Ministry of Sound, Cream, and Gatecrasher. However, he’ll be playing quite a different gig on 29th March when he swaps a superclub for a ‘microclub’ – 100-capacity venue, The Terrace in Dewsbury.

This will be a rare opportunity to see a huge name on the house music scene in such an intimate venue.

An original 90s superstar DJ

Allister started his career with a residency at the Koolkat in Nottingham but got his big break at the Hacienda in Manchester at the height of its infamy in the 90s. He went on to sell-out huge clubs around the world, as well as releasing his own material, and is still playing those high-capacity venues due to the huge appetite for dance music that still exists. Allister will be playing bangers from the 90s as well as modern club classics.

An emerging club scene in Dewsbury

The Terrace in Dewsbury is a small venue with big ambitions. It is focused on building its reputation as a hub for dance music and daring to rival nearby big cities such as Manchester and Leeds in delivering amazing club nights and revered acts. Having already hosted Secret DJ and club nights, Dewsburg Beatz and Bizarre, Utah Saints will play at the end of January. More artists and club nights will be announced throughout the year. See more.

Tickets available now