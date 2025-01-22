80s Party Night set to rock Dewsbury Town Hall

By dianne Watkinson
Contributor
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 10:19 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 10:56 BST
Get ready to rewind the clock and relive the magic of the 80s at Dewsbury Town Hall on Saturday, April 12.

Held in the stunning Victoria Hall, this 80s Party Night promises an evening of non-stop nostalgia, music, and dancing. DTH Resident DJ James will be spinning all the decade’s biggest hits—and singing live.

The party kicks off with the bar opening at 6.30pm, serving all your favorite drinks. At 7.30pm, guests can enjoy a delicious meal, choosing between: Steak ‘n’ Ale Pie, Veggie Lasagne. Both served with crispy wedges and fresh salad.

Dress to impress in classic 80s attire—think neon, leg warmers, and big hair—because the more retro, the better.

Tickets are limited, so grab yours now.

Don’t miss this epic throwback night—see you on the dancefloor! https://bit.ly/4fm28vD

