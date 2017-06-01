WIN: Wonder Woman film merchandise goody bags

To celebrate the release of Wonder Woman - in cinemas today, June 1 - Warner Bros. Pictures have teamed up with us to offer you the chance to win exclusive film merchandise.

We have three goody bags each containing a Wonder Woman towel, beach ball, Astrid metallic mirrored sunglasses, a bum bag, selfie button clip, a ladies tank top and an exclusive art and making of the film book.

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, raised on a sheltered island paradise and trained to be an unconquerable warrior.

Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat.

Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny.

WIN WONDER WOMAN FILM MERCHANDISE

For your chance to win one of our three Wonder Woman merchandise goody bags simply enter our free draw by email or Twitter.

Email your name and details to graham.walker@jpress.co.uk, with #JPcompWW in the subject field.

Or follow @GW1962 on Twitter and retweet any of his #JPcompWW tweets.

Deadline is Monday, June 5, 2017, 5pm. Usual Johnston Press rules, terms and marketing conditions apply - see www.johnstonpress.co.uk/terms-conditions