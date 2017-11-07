Theatre company looking for actors to take to the Wakefield stage

Theatre company Jaba Inc established by playwright Janet Shaw is looking for actors to take part in a new production.

Shaw’s latest play The Woman focusses on a woman’s struggle with Alzheimer’s.

As she moves into the final stages of her life, she revisits in her mind each stage of her life trying to recall and piece together her past.

She has demons to bury and has to try and forgive each generation for the mistakes that she thinks she has made.

It is a very poignant play, with music, which highlights the different stages of her life.

The company is looking for four actresses to play each generation.

The first is teenage into twenties, the second twenties into thirties, the third thirties into forties and finally over sixty – this part has the majority of the dialogue and is on stage throughout.

They are also looking for three to five male or female singers, a lead guitarist, bass guitarist and keyboard player.

The plan is to take the play to Wakefield and Hertford drama festivals, so anyone interested would need to be available April 23-28 and May 28-June 2, 2018.

For details please contact Janet Shaw on 07596359449.