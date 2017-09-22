SNEAK PEEK: Hollywood's Fast & Furious Live revs up for world premiere arena tour in UK

Hollywood's Fast & Furious action adventure films - where the stars are the supercars - is being turned into a new jaw-dropping live arena show and will get its world premiere next year in the UK.

The adrenaline-fuelled, two-hour show, being billed as the most spectacular live arena production of all time, will play Sheffield's Fly DSA Arena, its only Yorkshire stop, on Friday to Sunday, April 27 to 29.

Tickets for Fast & Furious Live go on sale next Friday, September 29, at 9.30am. For Sheffield visit www.flydsaarena.co.uk

Fans there will be amongst the first in the world to see it. The show opens at The O2 London on Friday, January 19.

It will also play Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham, Belfast and Glasgow, plus dates in mainland Europe, before plans to take it around the world.

Fast & Furious Live, will feature the popular high performance cars from the film franchise performing some of the most memorable, physics-defying stunts from the series - including a spectacular airplane crash, an exploding tanker and even a nuclear submarine popping up out for the arena floor.

Sate-of-the-art 3D projection mapping will be used to help create the awe-inspiring moments and transport audiences to immersive locations that criss-cross the globe.

Fast & Furious Live will bring audiences closer than ever before to this extension of Universal Pictures’ record-breaking film franchise, say promoters.

One of the most profitable and longest running film series at Universal Pictures has earned more than $5 billion at the worldwide box-office.

There will be an initial tour visiting 23 cities in 14 countries, including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK

Universal Brand Development, Fast Live Productions and tour producers Live Nation Entertainment today announced the global arena tour.

Fast & Furious Live creative director and executive producer, Rowley French said: “It’s been years in the making, and we are beyond excited to finally show fellow fans what we have been creating in order to bring Fast & Furious Live to the global stage.

"With this mix of extraordinary stunts, special effects, cutting-edge 3D-projection mapping – as well as drivers pushing their own limits — every performance will create an unforgettable experience for the live audience. Twenty-three cities across 14 countries is just the beginning for Fast & Furious Live.”

“Fast & Furious Live will allow audiences worldwide to experience the extreme action sequences from the franchise through an authentic live experience,” said Vince Klaseus, President, Universal Brand Development.

Fast & Furious Live creative director and executive producer,Rowley French

“With this live show, we are redefining fan access and bringing audiences closer than ever to their favourite movie moments.”

Audiences will feel the heat from flaming exhausts and marvel at vehicular acrobatics as scene after scene unfolds enhanced by the most advanced digital projection technology imaginable.

It will feature several original cars from the films, as well as exact replicas of fan favourites —from Dom’s legendary Dodge Charger to the flip car from Fast & Furious 6.

Thousands of the world’s best stunt performers and drivers applied for the opportunity to join the production and, following extensive auditions, have been whittled down to an elite team who have started a rigorous training camp in preparation for the world tour. They will be joined by some of the world’s leading parkour athletes resulting in a truly global cast who will be performing incredible automotive and live action stunts.

Executive President Touring International Music, Live Nation, Phil Bowdery said: “As the world's largest live-entertainment company, we have been part of many incredible shows, but we are especially thrilled to be working on Fast & Furious Live, which will offer fans a spectacle on an unprecedented scale.”

Further details can be found at www.fastandfuriouslive.com

The cars are the stars in the Fast & Furious Live arena shows