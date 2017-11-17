PREVIEW: Ancient Egypt comes to Barnsley with study workshops

Ancient Egypt fans in Yorkshire are to get the chance of a lifetime to spend up to three days studing the fascinating subject with the region's own TV experts Prof Joann Fletcher & Dr Stephen Buckley.

The first of three study days is taking place on Saturday - November 18, 2017 - as part of the Ancient Egypt in Yorkshire exhibitions in Barnsley, which run until next year, curated by local born York University Prof Fletcher, now living in Scarborough, famed for her recent BBC TV documentaries and books about the subject.

Prof Fetcher and her partner Dr Buckley were also both part of a team of scientists who won a BAFTA for the 2011 Channel 4 documentary Mummifying Alan: Egypt’s Last Secret, which involved mummifying taxi driver Alan Billis, to replicate rediscovered secrets of the complex ancient process, at Sheffield’s Medico-Legal Centre.

Each of the three days will give people the opportunity to hear from experts in the field of Egyptology, and gain exclusive insights into ancient Egypt’s spectacular culture.

Day one with Prof Fletcher and Dr Buckley will take place in Experience Barnsley, at the Town Hall, wth day two and three at the town's Cooper Gallery, across the road in Church Street, all just a five minute walk from the town centre's railway and bus interchange.

Free parking is available all weekend in Barnsley Council car parks.

Dr Stephen Buckley

ANCIENT EGYPT STUDY DAY SCHEDULE - SAT, NOV 18, 2017:

10.00am: Welcome to the Study Day with Professor Joann Fletcher and Dr Stephen Buckley

10.30am: ‘Unlocking Egypt’s Secrets through Science: the Analysis of Ancient Artefacts’ Dr Stephen Buckley, the Universities of York and Tübingen

11.30am: ‘Filming Ancient Egypt for the BBC’ Bill Locke, Head of History at Lion Television

Break for lunch - not provided but there are café facilities on site.

1.30pm: ‘Bringing Egypt’s First Capital City Back to Life: the Adventures of the Memphis Site and Community Development Project’ Dr Sara Perry, the University of York

2.30pm: ‘Studying Archaeology at University’ Luke Towers, archaeology student, and Professor John Schofield, Head of Archaeology at the University of York.

