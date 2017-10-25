Time for Kerri to shine on first headline tour

Radio 2 A-listed singer songwriter Kerri Watt has recently announced her first ever UK headline tour, with 14-dates this November, including a stop-off in Leeds.

The Scottish born singer-songwriter’s influences range from Sheryl Crow and Sara Bareilles to The Rolling Stones and John Mayer, with a hint of celtic charm. Kerri has spent the last two years touring across the UK and Europe with the likes of Starsailor, Ward Thomas, Embrace, Nina Nesbitt and Mike & The Mechanics and performed at many UK festivals, including Glastonbury, Isle Of Wight and Secret Garden Party.

This is all alongside travelling across the States, playing at legendary LA venues Whisky A Go-Go, The Hotel Cafe, New Yorks Rockwood Music Hall and The Basement in Nashville.

On her upcoming tour, Kerri will be heading to Hyde Park Book Club, in Leeds, on Wednesday, November 8.

“I’ve spent the last couple of years supporting some amazing acts across the UK which helped me pick up fans around the country,” said Kerri.

“I’ve really seen a demand on social media for me to play some headline shows, so it’s definitely the right time for my first headline tour!

“I’m looking forward to seeing some familiar faces from previous tours plus hopefully some new fans since the release of Old School Love.”

Kerri’s recent single, ‘Old School Love’, was her first for her new label East West Records (Warners) and marked a slight change from her previous two singles, the BBC Radio 2 play listed ‘Long Way Home’ and ‘The Wild’. With a more simple production and mellow instrumentation, it’s a love song that as its title suggests, plays homage to an old school sound. The melody let’s Kerri’s vocal shine, laying bare the honest accessible song writing that has already won her an army of loyal fans.

Over the past year, Kerri has been travelling across the world, performing and writing new material. This includes a track written and recorded with West Yorkshire favourites Embrace, which she recently performed with them at their two night opening slot for Coldplay at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium - in front of 74,000 - her biggest audience yet.

Kerri’s previous success includes the aforementioned BBC Radio 2 A-list for her single’ Long Way Home’ and a Radio 2 B-List for ‘The Wild.’ She’s performed on ITV’s Weekend Show and STV’s Live At Five, plus had critical acclaim everywhere from the Daily Telegraph, The Independent, The Sun, Metro, Daily Star, Notion, Glamour Magazine, to Attitude Magazine, Music Week and Record of the Day amongst many others.

She also hit number one on Hype Machine with the remix of her single ‘You’.