Slam Dunk special guests are revealed

Already boasting the best alternative line-up of the summer, Slam Dunk Festival 2017 has now unveiled one more act with Bury Tomorrow confirmed as their secret special guests.

The Southampton metalcore band are set to appear on the Main Stage/Jagermeister Stage with the likes of Don Broco, Deaf Havana, Crossfaith, and highly anticipated headliners Enter Shikari.

After first making their debut at Slam Dunk Festival in 2011, Bury Tomorrow have become undeniable festival favourites.

Known for fierce melodies, anthemic choruses and raw heaviness, the south coast troupe have received critical acclaim in the form of a number one UK rock chart album, top 40 success in the mainstream chart and an unrelenting dedication from a braying fanbase and media alike.

After enjoying the success of their latest album ‘Earthbound’ and returning straight from their biggest UK headline tour to date, Bury Tomorrow will add yet another unmissable moment to their repertoire as they are poised to deliver a groundbreaking set at this year’s Slam Dunk Festival.

Slam Dunk’s Ben Ray says ‘I’m so happy to have Bury Tomorrow back again!

“Although they DJ’d at last year’s event we certainly missed them live! It’s actually the first time this year we have had heavy bands on the main stage, so it was only right we include them.”

Offering an unparalleled display of pop-punk movers and shakers across eight stages, Slam Dunk Festival is set to celebrate all things alternative as it welcomes incredible one-off anniversary performances from blistering headliners Enter Shikari, debut albums in full with American pop-rockers Cute Is What We Aim For and We The Kings, a special reunion performance from Madina Lake and the final-ever shows from We Are The Ocean.

This will be the place to also see Neck Deep, Less Than Jake, Reel Big Fish, Bowling For Soup and many more.

The event takes place in Leeds city centre on Sunday, May 28 with the last few tickets available from www.slamdunkmusic.com