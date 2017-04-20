Orchestra show with rock twist

An orchestral concert with a twist is set to release a video showcasing their talents.

String Villains is a Spen Valley based rock band and began five years ago at the Comrades Club in Heckmondwike.

A group of teenagers wanted to form a band so they could write their own songs and during the last few years the four piece has evolved, moved through Sixth Form and on to University.

Band member Andrew Johnston said: “In late 2014, daydreaming and insomnia planted the idea that it could be possible to attempt our own orchestral collaboration in Huddersfield, but it would not be straight forward nor put on a plate.”

After 12 months of hard work the group orchestrated 40 minutes of music and recruited the orchestra and technical crew, most of whom were students at the University of Huddersfield.

The band had to juggle all of the preparations with exams and assessments for their degrees. The DIY orchestral concert took place at the University of Huddersfield’s St Paul’s Hall and featured orchestral versions of String Villains songs as well as music written specifically for the show.

The band are planning to release the video of their performance this month as they believe it can be enjoyed by more that the 80 attendees on the night.

Andrew said: “The reason that we are releasing it specifically now is because I started my year-long work placement teaching English in high schools in France soon after the event.

“Being so far from the software to edit the video has delayed the whole release.”

For more information on the band visit their Facebook Page www.facebook.com/StringVillains and to view the video of the performance at the University of Huddersfield visit our website www.spenboroughguardian.co.uk.